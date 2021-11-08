Shenandoah Automotive brings back annual sock drive for pediatric unit at Sentara RMH

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An annual tradition in the Valley is back. Shenandoah Automotive is partnering with Sentara RMH, collecting socks for the pediatrics unit at the hospital.

Shenandoah Automotive owner Steven Faught says many people may not think about donating socks, but many children arrive at emergency rooms without them.

“We initially went to the hospital around Christmas thinking we could donate teddy bears or something for kids because everyone has a soft spot for kids, especially around Christmas. They said socks and underwear were the biggest need that they had,” Faught said.

Faught says there have been around 10,000 socks collected and donated since they started the annual drive. This year they hope to collect three thousand pairs of socks.

“We get to deliver them straight to the nurses in the pediatrics unit,” Faught explained. “They get emotional about it because it’s a big help for them because they are in the pediatrics unit because they have a soft spot for helping kids. So far even with two to three thousand pairs of socks a year they use every single pair of them every year.”

Socks can be dropped off at Shenandoah Automotive in Harrisonburg or you can bring them to your next service appointment. You can get $5 off your next service if you donate, or Shenandoah Automotive will donate five dollars on your behalf.

Socks will be collected during November and December and given to Sentara RMH in early January.

