Advertisement

Specialists notice a rise in adolescent and childhood eating disorders during the pandemic

UVA Charlottesville psychotherapist discusses eating disorder link to COVID-19
UVA Charlottesville psychotherapist discusses eating disorder link to COVID-19(Source: WVUE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health has seen a rise in childhood eating disorder cases and research says the pandemic is partially responsible.

A peer-reviewed study indicates that eating disorder diagnoses increased 15% from the start of the pandemic to now.

Sara Groff Stephens, a Charlottesville psychotherapist, treats older kids, teens and young adults for eating disorders.

She says an increase in social media use and emotional distress are a few factors that can lead to negative body image.

“I know that eating disorders can occur around disruption and transformation and we know the pandemic was a massive disruption to peoples lives. I think it’s that coupled with taking away things that connect people to each other,” Sara Groff Stephens said.

She says early intervention from parents is important.

If you notice a change in your teen’s eating habits, visiting a pediatrician can be pivotal.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Indictment charges 24 with money laundering, tax fraud
Money will be going toward things like bridges, roads, internet, and clean water.
How the newly passed infrastructure bill will impact Virginia
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
James Madison University is joining the Sun Belt Conference.
Update: JMU accepts invite to join the Sun Belt Conference
This is due to a shortage
Massachusetts towns offering up to $200 an hour for snow plow drivers

Latest News

Savanah Copenhaver
Women in Sports: Savanah Copenhaver
WINS Savanah Copenhaver
A Shenandoah veteran salutes the flag during the playing of the National Anthem.
Town of Shenandoah holds veteran’s service
Sin Barreras sign in the new Waynesboro office
A Charlottesville non-profit expands to Waynesboro