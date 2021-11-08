Town of Shenandoah holds veteran’s service

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, the town of Shenandoah held a Veterans service to honor those who served in our nation’s armed forces.

Ahead of Veterans Day on Thursday, Shenandoah leaders wanted to hold a ceremony to remind the community of the history and importance of the holiday, as well as honor the sacrifices of the many Veterans in the area.

“It is a time to honor and appreciate the Veterans for all that they have done. We only have one day a year that’s set aside as Veterans Day, but I want to drive the point home that we need to be thankful of what the Veterans have done for us on a daily basis,” said Shenandoah Mayor Clinton Lucas Jr.

Lucas is a Veteran himself, having served two years in the Army and then another 10 in the National Guard. A number of Valley Veterans were in attendance during the ceremony.

“It means a lot simply to have the service here in Shenandoah. We have a lot of Veterans in the area who need the support and obviously being a Veteran myself, I like to take part in these services to let others know that we appreciate their service,” said Sean Wheeler, a local Iraq War Veteran.

Wheeler says Veterans Day can be an emotional time for Veterans as they connect with others who served and remember those who they’ve lost.

“It’s always a good time to be with those that you served with, but overtime you do lose people here and there and it becomes a more somber day,” he said.

Both Wheeler and Lucas stressed the importance of thanking Veterans for their service and sacrifices.

“Those that have fought for our freedom should never go unnoticed. A simple thank you doesn’t cost us a thing. If we can pay that thank you to our Veterans, it would be greatly appreciated,” said Wheeler.

Mayor Lucas said it can often be hard to recognize Veterans out in public, but he hopes Sunday’s ceremony encourages people to thank those they do recognize.

“It puts the mindset in people that Veterans Day is coming up, and if they have an opportunity where they recognize a Veteran, they can say thank you,” he said.

