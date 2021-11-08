Advertisement

Veteran’s Day ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial

The ceremony will be held at the Heilman Amphitheater.
The ceremony will be held at the Heilman Amphitheater.(Virginia Department of Veterans Services)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial will be hosting this year’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony.

A new major exhibit called, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing” will open to the public at the Memorial after the program.

The ceremony will be held at the Heilman Amphitheater. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors the Veterans Hall in the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion.

The event will take place on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

