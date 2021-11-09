Dynamic Aviation to provide Veteran’s Day flyover for Town of Elkton

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton has announced that Dynamic Aviation is providing a flyover for the Veteran’s Day Ceremony, happening Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:15 a.m.

Veterans are invited to attend the event at the Elkton Community Center following the flyover. It will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will include a guest speaker.

Everyone is welcome to gather and watch the flyover. For more information, call (540) 298-8730.

Dynamic aviation flyover (Town of Elkton (WHSV))

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.