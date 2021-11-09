Advertisement

Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville

Then-CPD Chief RaShall Brackney holding a press conference on Dec. 10, 2020 (FILE)
Then-CPD Chief RaShall Brackney holding a press conference on Dec. 10, 2020 (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a complaint and is demanding millions from the city and the police department.

Brackney is turning to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying the city wrongfully terminated her.

“Brackney alleges that following the termination the City of Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Police Dept. engaged in a campaign of coordinated retaliation and acts to directly defame her and besmirch her reputation,” the Cochran Firm stated in a media release Monday, November 8.

The former chief was fired suddenly back in September by then-City Manager Chip Boyles. Charlottesville says the move came due in part to surveys from the city and Police Benevolent Association that showed a majority of officers were dissatisfied with Brackney’s leadership.

Brackney plans to address the media at City Hall around 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 9. She will be accompanied by her attorney, Charles Tucker of the Cochran Firm.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

RELATED:

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Luray PD recovers stolen fire truck
Luray Police Department recovers stolen fire truck, suspect in custody
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP investigates fatal crash in Shenandoah County
WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting
Gilie Garth
Albemarle County woman has rights restored, encourages others to engage in process
Savanah Copenhaver
Women in Sports: Savanah Copenhaver

Latest News

Daybreak Weather Forecast 11/9/2021
Daybreak Weather Forecast 11/9/2021
Augusta Health celebrates heart attack treatment surgery milestone
Augusta Health celebrates heart attack treatment surgery milestone
Waynesboro to find out amount of money awarded in opioid settlement soon
Waynesboro to find out amount of money awarded in opioid settlement soon
Travel at SHD picking up ahead of holiday season
Travel at SHD picking up ahead of holiday season