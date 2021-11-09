Advertisement

Harrisonburg provides update on five-year CDBG plan

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council will get an update on the city’s five-year community block development grant plan. The goal is to help low to moderate-income households in the city.

Each year the city receives approximately $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to go toward projects benefitting low-income households.

In turn, every five years the city has to create a comprehensive five-year plan outlining its project goals and submit it to HUD. The plan being presented to city council will outline goals for 2022-2026.

In the 2022 annual action plan, the city hopes to use some of the funds to address affordable housing and other issues facing the city’s lower income citizens.

“Housing has been a big conversation and will continue to be so, we’re doing a number of things to address that but public engagement and input is important for us to know what’re some of the issues that our residents are seeing and how can we address that,” said Mike Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications. “Child care is another issue that certainly has popped up during the pandemic.”

Previous CDBG projects have included a number of infrastructure additions and improvements like sidewalks and greenways throughout the city.

“Walkability and infrastructure is always a big thing, people being able to get to work, get to school, get to the grocery store, are there things that we can do to create other connections to make it easier for people especially if they don’t have access to a car or there’s not a bus stop near them,” said Parks.

The city will also look at ways to improve parks and rec, sewer lines, and other utilities, and is asking for public input to see what needs lower income households have.

Residents can take an online survey to rank their needs here.

