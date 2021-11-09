JMU passing game ignites Dukes’ offense

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison’s passing attack ranks among the best in the FCS.

The Dukes rank fifth in the country in passing efficiency with a rating of 165.25 and have shown their ability to make big plays through the air over the last few weeks. Led by quarterback Cole Johnson and a talented corps of wide receivers, James Madison racked up 11 total passing touchdowns in recent wins over Elon and Campbell while throwing for a combined 593 yards in those two contests.

“Probably it starts with protection,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “We have done a better job of protecting the quarterback the last couple weeks.”

JMU scored 45 points against Elon before putting up 51 points against Campbell. The offensive outbursts came after the Dukes’ offense was held in check with 19 points and 22 points, respectively, in road wins at Richmond and Delaware.

“(Johnson’s) had time to go through his progression and find the open guys,” said Cignetti. “And I think our receivers have stepped up too and they’re healthy...the guys have done a good job of separating, getting open down the field and the quarterback has had time to get them the ball.”

Johnson ranks third in the FCS in individual passing efficiency with a mark of 165.82. He’s thrown for 2,256 yards and 25 touchdowns while tossing just two interceptions. JMU wide receivers Kris Thornton and Antwane Wells Jr. have been the top two pass-catchers in the Colonial Athletic Association. Thornton, who hauled in a JMU-record four TD catches against Campbell, leads the conference in both receptions (59) and TD catches (9) while ranking second with 705 receiving yards. Wells Jr. leads the CAA in receiving yards with 753 and is second to only Thornton in receptions (49) and TD catches (8).

No. 2 James Madison is scheduled to visit No. 25 William & Mary for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Zable Stadium in Williamsburg.

