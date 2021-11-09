Public Works encourages vigilance after first spotted lantern found in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for the spotted lanternfly, after the invasive insect species was found in the Friendly City for the first time.

The lanternfly can multiply rapidly and can be destructive to a number of plants, particularly those that grow fruit.

“They actually feed on over 70 species of plants so any fruit crops, they’ll feed on hops even so the breweries could be affected,” said Jeremy Harold, greenspace manager for Harrisonburg Public Works.

If the insect spreads throughout the Valley, vineyard owners across the area could face some major problems.

“What we are concerned about is that they are going to eat all the leaves off of the vine or eat the fruit itself, this is the first time that we’re really afraid that a bug could eat the rest of the vine,” said Lee Hartman, wine maker and production manager at Bluestone Vineyard. “We’re not just worried about this year’s crop, we’re worried about the entire farm.”

Virginia’s lanternfly outbreak started in Winchester and has spread to some areas around the Valley. Harrisonburg Public Works says the infestation spreads as the bugs hitchhike on the vehicles of unknowing drivers.

“If you’re in a hotspot or a quarantine area check your vehicle after you leave that area to make sure the spotted lanternfly is not hitchhiking here to Harrisonburg,” said Jeremy Harold.

In addition to Winchester, Clarke, Warren and Fredrick counties are considered hotspots. Businesses that move merchandise out of these areas must have a permit with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to ensure they have measures in place to avoid transporting the fly.

Some Valley vineyards have already been preparing for the possible emergence of the fly and are working to combat them.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure so we have to make sure we get rid of all the Trees of Heaven which are a host plant for them, we wanna make sure that we remove them from fence lines and wooded areas,” said Lee Hartman.

The Tree of Heaven is an invasive plant species on which the spotted lanternfly can live its entire life cycle.

Harrisonburg Public Works says it only takes a few lanternflies to start an infestation, so they stress the importance of controlling the populations early on.

The insects will be gone in the winter, but their eggs will not.

“If you see an egg mass this winter, or you think you have an egg mass you can always scrape it off with a knife or a hard substance and then it’s recommended to put it in rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer to make sure the eggs are totally dispatched,” said Jeremy Harold.

The larvae and adult flies look much different, so it is important to be able to recognize them both and to stomp them out.

“When they hatch they’re a smaller black and white crawling bug that feeds on the trees, but in mid-summer the nymphs turn into adults and the moth is much more recognizable, it’s a smaller moth that’s well colored, it’s got spotted outer wings and bright colored inner wings,” said Harold.

Harrisonburg Public Works asks any citizens who find a spotted lanternfly to give them a call.

