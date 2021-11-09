Advertisement

Town of Strasburg closes street due to sinkhole

Town of Strasburg
Town of Strasburg(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Strasburg posted on its Facebook page that due to the previous water leak on Thompson Street from Lee Street to Massanutten Street, a small sinkhole has formed, indicating damage to the base of the roadway.

Thompson Street will remain closed to through traffic until until repairs can be made.

This is a developing story.

