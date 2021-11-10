Augusta County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for commercial burglaries

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office found a Harley Davidson that was reported stolen November 3 from Heritage Mini Storage in Stuarts Draft.

The sheriff’s office found the motorcycle at a storage unit in Harrisonburg. Throughout the investigation, deputies were able to develop two suspects related to these break ins.

43-year-old Melvin Berry Jr. of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of breaking and entering. Additional charges are pending. Berry is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

A woman has also been identified as a suspect. Here charges will be placed against her at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office is still asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Investigator Ryan Martin at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.