Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for commercial burglaries

43-year-old Melvin Berry Jr. of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of breaking and...
43-year-old Melvin Berry Jr. of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of breaking and entering. Additional charges are pending.(Credit: MRRJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office found a Harley Davidson that was reported stolen November 3 from Heritage Mini Storage in Stuarts Draft.

The sheriff’s office found the motorcycle at a storage unit in Harrisonburg. Throughout the investigation, deputies were able to develop two suspects related to these break ins.

43-year-old Melvin Berry Jr. of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of breaking and entering. Additional charges are pending. Berry is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

A woman has also been identified as a suspect. Here charges will be placed against her at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office is still asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Investigator Ryan Martin at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for the spotted...
Public Works encourages vigilance after first spotted lantern found in Harrisonburg
Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield Va has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a law...
Driver who hit Virginia State Police trooper, motorcyclist on I-95 identified
Luray PD recovers stolen fire truck
Luray Police Department recovers stolen fire truck, suspect in custody
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M
JMU launches Athletes Unite
JMU student-athletes unite in campaign against CAA bylaw

Latest News

Animal Shelter
Animal Shelter
James Madison wins the CAA championship for the fourth year in a row.
CAA reaffirms decision to deny waiver request from JMU
This year, organizers say the free holiday event is bigger than ever.
HDR partners with City of Harrisonburg for Winter Wonderfest
The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
UVA pushes back COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees