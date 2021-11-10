Advertisement

Augusta Health receives ‘A’ in patient safety

Augusta Health in April 2020
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Leapfrog Group released its Fall 2021 Safety Grades Wednesday morning, and for the third consecutive grading period, Augusta Health received an A.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.

The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring. 

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Augusta Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

