CAA reaffirms decision to deny waiver request from JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Colonial Athletic Association Board banned James Madison University from conference championships following the school’s decision to join the Sun Belt Conference. Dukes petitioned with other schools to have that changed so that athletes could still play in conference tournaments.

Now, the CAA Board of Directors has reaffirmed its decision to deny a waiver request from the university to allow its teams to compete during the 2021-22 season.

After a full discussion of the matter and a vote, the Board stated the following:

1. The CAA wishes JMU well and respects its decision to change subdivisions and join the Sun Belt Conference.

2. JMU alone set the timeline for its withdrawal from the CAA, having full knowledge of the consequences of its decision. The university could have chosen to announce its withdrawal from the CAA at the end of the Fall 2021 semester, allowing its men’s soccer and volleyball teams to compete in their respective CAA Championships. Additionally, if JMU had chosen to defer a withdrawal announcement to an even later date most, if not all, of its qualifying teams would have been permitted to participate in CAA Championships. JMU chose a timeline that fit its needs.

3. The CAA is following a process that is well established and that JMU leadership supported in several prior conference realignment scenarios.

4. This is not a decision that the CAA took lightly, and it agrees with JMU that caring for the health and wellness of student-athletes is of paramount importance. With that in mind, the CAA has made decisions that it feels are best for the member institutions and student-athletes that will remain in the CAA. The opportunity to compete for a Conference championship should be reserved for institutions and student-athletes that are committed to being part of the Conference.

With the formal resolution of this matter, the CAA Board of Directors expressed its desire for an amicable and mutually respectful relationship between the CAA and JMU moving forward.

