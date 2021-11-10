Advertisement

Central rallies to defeat East Rock and win Region 2B title

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central claimed the Region 2B volleyball title Tuesday night.

The Falcons rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win the final three sets against East Rockingham and claim the region championship. Both teams advance to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Central will host a state quarterfinal match on Saturday while East Rockingham will hit the road for a state tournament match.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luray PD recovers stolen fire truck
Luray Police Department recovers stolen fire truck, suspect in custody
WHSV file image of Virginia State Police
VSP investigates fatal crash in Shenandoah County
JMU launches Athletes Unite
JMU student-athletes unite in campaign against CAA bylaw
Gilie Garth
Albemarle County woman has rights restored, encourages others to engage in process
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media
Former CPD Chief Brackney files complaint against Charlottesville, seeks $3M

Latest News

Central defeats East Rock to win Region 2B volleyball championship
Central defeats East Rock to win Region 2B volleyball championship
Passing game success for JMU
Passing game success for JMU
College Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 9
College Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 9
Jefferson leads JMU to season-opening win over UVA
Jefferson leads JMU to season-opening win over UVA