Central rallies to defeat East Rock and win Region 2B title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central claimed the Region 2B volleyball title Tuesday night.

The Falcons rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win the final three sets against East Rockingham and claim the region championship. Both teams advance to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Central will host a state quarterfinal match on Saturday while East Rockingham will hit the road for a state tournament match.

