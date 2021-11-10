Central rallies to defeat East Rock and win Region 2B title
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central claimed the Region 2B volleyball title Tuesday night.
The Falcons rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win the final three sets against East Rockingham and claim the region championship. Both teams advance to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament.
Central will host a state quarterfinal match on Saturday while East Rockingham will hit the road for a state tournament match.
