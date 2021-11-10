College Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college basketball scores from Tuesday, November 9.
NCAA Division I
Men’s Basketball
Navy 66, (25) Virginia 58
Virginia Tech 82, Maine 47
West Virginia 60, Oakland 53
Women’s Basketball
James Madison 84, Virginia 69
Virginia Tech 76, Davidson 57
NCAA Division III
Men’s Basketball
Winthrop 110, Mary Baldwin 78 (Exhibition)
Norfolk State 79, Bridgewater 56 (Exhibition)
Southern Virginia 78, Eastern Mennonite 75
Women’s Basketball
Christopher Newport 109, Bridgewater 59
