College Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, November 9

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local college basketball scores from Tuesday, November 9.

NCAA Division I

Men’s Basketball

Navy 66, (25) Virginia 58

Virginia Tech 82, Maine 47

West Virginia 60, Oakland 53

Women’s Basketball

James Madison 84, Virginia 69

Virginia Tech 76, Davidson 57

NCAA Division III

Men’s Basketball

Winthrop 110, Mary Baldwin 78 (Exhibition)

Norfolk State 79, Bridgewater 56 (Exhibition)

Southern Virginia 78, Eastern Mennonite 75

Women’s Basketball

Christopher Newport 109, Bridgewater 59

