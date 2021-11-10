Harrisonburg’s shared-use path has been named

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The shared-use path connecting Garbers Church Road to Westover Park officially has a name.

Friendly City Trail will connect three schools, two parks and several neighborhoods.

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department expects this shared-use path to be open for use by the end of the year for people walking, jogging and bicycling to enjoy.

