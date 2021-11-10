Advertisement

Harrisonburg’s shared-use path has been named

The shared-use path at Garbers Church Road is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.
The shared-use path at Garbers Church Road is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.(Credit: City of Harrisonburg (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The shared-use path connecting Garbers Church Road to Westover Park officially has a name.

Friendly City Trail will connect three schools, two parks and several neighborhoods.

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department expects this shared-use path to be open for use by the end of the year for people walking, jogging and bicycling to enjoy.

