HPD arrests suspect for stolen car and drug possession

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Captain Jason Kidd with the Harrisonburg Police Department reports that at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the Sheetz on East Market Street in Harrisonburg.

The car was reportedly sitting in the parking lot with its keys in it and running. The suspect hopped in and drove away.

A HPD officer who was aware of it spotted the car on South Main and Covenant Drive, and with the help of Virginia State Police, pulled the suspect over.

23-year-old Brandon Swain of Timberville was arrested. Officers also found meth on him.

Swain is facing a charge of stealing a motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance. He is being held on secured bond at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

