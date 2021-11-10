Advertisement

Jefferson leads JMU to season-opening win over Virginia

The James Madison women’s basketball team opened the 2021-2022 season with an 84-69 win over Virginia Tuesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team opened the 2021-2022 season with an 84-69 win over Virginia Tuesday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson tied a career-high with 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory. Jamia Hazell logged 17 points in the win while Claire Neff knocked down three three-pointers and scored 14 points off the bench for the Dukes. Camryn Taylor led the way for UVA with 27 points and seven rebounds.

James Madison (1-0 overall) returns to action Sunday afternoon when the Dukes host Maryland for a 2 p.m. tip-off at the AUBC.

