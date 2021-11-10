Late week cold front send in cooler air

WEDNESDAY: We’ll start the evening with generally clear skies, but then late high clouds will roll in well ahead of our next cold front. Cooling fast for the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Turning cloudy. A cool night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A few peeks of sun early with high clouds for the day. Cool to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. With an approaching cold front, clouds will thicken up throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. We will be staying dry throughout the day. Temperatures stay pleasant but feeling cool at times with the clouds. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s for West Virginia and into the low 60s for the Shenandoah Valley.

Rain showers start to move in after sunset from west to east and more than likely after 7/8pm. Any rain in the early evening will be on the lighter side. With the approaching cold front, rain will increase in coverage and will be heavy at times overnight. Only a bit breezy at times but no extreme winds. Overall rainfall generally less than a 1/2″ across the region. There may be a stronger gust or two with the cold front, but the uptick in wind will generally be felt across the Alleghenies, where gusts of up to 25 mph are possible.

Even though this strong cold front will push through the area overnight, the cold air will be lagging behind the front. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: As the cold front pushes through the area early, we’ll have some early clouds. Right now showers will end before 7am with temperatures in the 50s. Then, clouds will decrease through the morning quickly. The cooler air really won’t kick in until overnight tonight into Saturday, so we’ll have quite a pleasant day. Highs today in the upper 50s for West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley with plenty of sunshine. Breezy at times for the area but again, no high winds.

Mainly clear and cooling fast through the 50s for the evening. Overnight, clear and colder with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: A chilly start to the day with temperatures climbing into the 40s with some sun. Cooler air will filter into the region today with the upper level energy finally swinging through. More clouds than sunshine and turning breezy.

There will be wet snow showers across the Allegheny mountains. Elsewhere a rain/snow shower is possible across the rest of our West Virginia locations but more spotty or isolated. No washout. For the Valley an isolated rain shower for the day. A snowflake may mix in with much colder air above the ground but that’s it.

Cool with highs today in the mid to upper 40s for West Virginia areas and only around 50 for the Valley, so feeling much cooler. For the night, partly cloudy and much colder. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY: Cold for the morning with temperatures in the 30s early. Partly cloudy early and then more clouds will move in through the afternoon. This will make for a chilly day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, clouds hang around as more upper level energy swings through and we’ll be cold once again. This will also trigger more upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Another chilly day. Stubborn cloud cover will persist across the area today, and this will once again keep temperatures below average. Highs in the low to mid 40s for West Virginia, into the mid to upper 40s for the Valley. Snow showers will likely continue across the Alleghenies today. Elsewhere an isolated rain/snow showers possible across the rest of our West Virginia locations.

For the Valley an isolated rain shower is possible. A wet flake may mix in but that’s it.

Very cold overnight as skies clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: A good amount of sunshine early and very cold with temperatures in the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and still on the chilly side. Highs in the mid to upper 40s for West Virginia locations. Low 50s for the Shenandoah Valley.

