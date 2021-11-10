Localities seeking bids for the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro put out a request for proposals on Oct. 19 in hopes of finding someone to take over responsibilities of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC).

Some animal lovers and advocates in the Valley are worried about what this could mean for the future of the popular animal shelter. SVASC currently serves Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro, and many people in the SAW region work with them to volunteer and foster.

Renee Clark, who is on the Board of Directors with Cats Cradle, said learning about the request was startling. She said if they move forward with the bid, the shelter would be controlled by a private entity.

“We weren’t sure why the RFP was put out. What problems they were trying to solve?” Clark said.

Sonja Musser is a foster and volunteer through SVASC. She and her husband, Jason Clarke, had questions, too.

They said they hope the shelter is able to maintain the high save-rate SVASC has now. Clarke, Musser, and Clark all noted the current save-rate is about 97%.

“People should be concerned because there should be a condition of at least over 90% save rate, ideally the save rate they’re able to maintain right now,” Clark said.

They said the documentation should require that.

“If it does get privatized we just want to make sure that as many animals are saved as are currently saved right now,” Clark said.

Musser said the current staff at SVASC are dedicated to making life-saving changes, and she worries someone new wouldn’t make the same efforts.

“We’re worried that whoever would come in to manage the shelter wouldn’t have the same life-saving philosophies that we have worked so hard to have at this shelter,” Musser said.

But Musser said their progress isn’t an indication of how much help they have. The shelter is hiring in many positions, including a director.

“They’ve been operating in crisis mode for some time now. They’re still doing great. They’re doing amazing work and continuing to have a very high save rate,” Musser said.

Musser and Clarke said they hope any person in authority making decisions for the shelter consider more than money.

“We don’t want them to go back to a situation where thousands of animals a year are euthanized,” Musser said.

Clark, Musser and Clarke said they’ll continue to reach out to officials and attend board and council meetings to make sure their voices are heard.

