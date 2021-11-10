Nickel officially signs with UNC

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tyler Nickel is officially a Tar Heel.

The East Rockingham boys basketball star signed his National Letter of Intent to join the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team Wednesday afternoon during a ceremony at the high school. Nickel previously committed to UNC in September.

“I never really had a ‘dream’ school but realistically it was North Carolina because I would always watch them,” said Nickel. “If I was rooting for someone, it would be them. I would never really say they were my dream school but like when I was little I did use to tell people, I am gonna play Division I basketball and I am gonna play for North Carolina.”

Nickel is currently ranked as the No. 79 recruit nationally by 24/7 Sports in the Class of 2022. He has scored 1,902 career points through his first three seasons at East Rockingham. Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung holds the VHSL boys basketball scoring record with 2,801 career points.

