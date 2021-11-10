Advertisement

Police in search of missing Harrisonburg woman

Family and friends report that Redmon was last seen on or around October 24, 2021.
(Harrisonburg Police Department (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating the whereabouts of 54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon of Harrisonburg.

Family and friends report that Redmon was last seen on or around October 24, 2021. Since then, Redmon has not been in contact with family, has not shown up for work and has not returned to her apartment.

Those close to Redmon are concerned because this is reportedly out of character and very unlike her to miss her obligations. Redmon does not own a vehicle.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation. Redmon has been entered into the state and national database for missing persons as a Missing/Endangered Person.

If you have any information to assist in the investigation, HPD asks that you please call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

