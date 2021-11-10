Advertisement

Public forum receives community input to reduce gun violence amongst youth

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city leaders who spoke at Tuesday night’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting, as well as the public forum that followed, wanted to emphasize all they’ve done in the past year.

That included allocating tens of thousands of dollars to city organizations to prevent gun violence, as well as studying the problem to create new programs, and working with law enforcement.

“We too have been and have seen dramatic increases in gun violence, even while our overall crime rate continues to decline,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea.

There have been 14 homicides by gunfire in the city of Roanoke in 2021, compared to nine this time last year

Roanoke’s Police Chief Sam Roman says his officers have been busy interrupting gun violence while also dealing with staffing shortages.

“Since the last time we’ve spoken, we have seized 47 firearms during our investigations,” says Chief Roman. “Investigators have seized a number of illegal drugs to include over a kilo of meth, six kilos of cocaine, and one and a half kilos and heroin.”

Youth service providers, former probation officers, and pastors took the podium, wanting to make it clear they already have multiple programs in the works they feel need more funding or additional support from the city in order to make a true impact on their community.

Including those organizing neighborhood watch and conflict resolution groups of their own, like the Roanoke Peacemakers, Inc.

“We know the police is having a hard time and they do need our help,” says Peacemaker’s President Shawn Hunter. “We are not the police, we are not against the police but we are here and we want our community to be a safe a decent place to live.”

Many folks suggested resources to help improve a student’s environment, like safe housing and transportation to and from after-school programs that could help mentor them and foster better relationships that would keep them away from guns and gangs.

The next Gun Violence Prevention Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 7th at 5:30 p.m.

