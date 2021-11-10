Advertisement

Silent auction to benefit Blue Ridge Free Clinic

An online silent auction kicks off Wednesday and runs until Saturday night, with all proceeds going directly to the clinic.
Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg
Blue Ridge Free Clinic in Harrisonburg
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The bills keep rolling in for the Blue Ridge Free Clinic, which first opened its doors to the community this past spring.

To help with neverending costs, students in the Physicians Assistant Program at James Madison University are fundraising for the clinic.

An online silent auction kicks off Wednesday and runs until Saturday night, with all proceeds going directly to the clinic. Some items up for auction include local art pieces, University of Virginia basketball tickets, and a basketball signed by University of Virginia men’s basketball head coach Tony Bennett.

Susan Adamson, the administrative director of the free clinic, said funds raised will help cover the costs of things like medications for patients.

“Especially bridging medications. [That’s] when a patient comes in and they need a medication that night or that day,” Adamson said. “We need to have a continuous flow of funds so we can actually purchase the first month supply of medication for critical needs like blood pressure, diabetes.”

Adamson said since its opening, the clinic has had almost 600 patients visits and cares for about 350 patients.

“It’s just great that the community knows we’re here. The people that need us are coming out, they’re finding us,” Adamson said.

