Sin Barreras opens second office in Waynesboro

The nonprofit provides various services for the immigrants in Central Virginia, focusing on the Latinx community.
Sin Barreras responds to requests for assistance from the Latinx and migrant community in...
By Simone McKenny
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - “Sin Barreras’ mission is to empower immigrants and their families in Central Virginia, with a focus on the Latinx population, by educating, advocating and supporting their needs,” Edgar Lara said.

Sin Barreras (Without Barriers) already has an office in Charlottesville and opened their Waynesboro office Monday.

The nonprofit aids Spanish-speaking immigrants and their families in a range of issues including legal, rental assistance, social services and public health.

“Because of all the challenges in Waynesboro and the region that the immigrant, specifically the Latinx immigrant community, is largely unknown but have been part of the community for over 20 years, this is a big part of the reason why Sin Barreras is really excited to open our office there and begin providing services,” Lara said.

Lara says the organization will work as one team with the Charlottesville office as the Waynesboro office settles into the community.

“We don’t say that we are going to solve the problem but the resources that we have will be available to them. Whatever we can do, we will do, to help people,” Lara said. “That is often quite a bit. We’ll work with them.”

The Waynesboro office is open Monday through Thursday from 2-6 p.m. and is located at 932 Fir Street.

To learn more or to donate to Sin Barreras, click here.

