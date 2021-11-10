Strasburg Town Council delays Resolution of Unity discussion

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg native Paul Rush woke up to find hateful words written on their home not once, but twice in the last two months.

After the first vandalism, Rush began working with the Town of Strasburg and the organization Northern Shenandoah Valley Unites to create a resolution denouncing hate.

The town council was supposed to discuss the resolution at its Tuesday meeting, but there was a change of plans.

Mayor Brandy Boies said at the meeting the council would like a little more time to look at the resolution. Boies added one council member was not in attendance on Tuesday and said they would like everyone there when the future of the resolution is decided.

Despite the change, there was still a full house for the meeting and many made their voices heard in the public commenting period.

Many spoke in favor of the resolution including Rush who said while there may not be physical scars on their body, they are still feeling the after-effects of the incidents and asked for the resolution to pass.

“We are not asking for anything other than you saying we love and embrace and protect the human rights of every single person in this community regardless if we agree or disagree with them, their life choices, we’re here for them,” Rush said.

One community member in public comment said they believe the Resolution of Unity seems divisive and suggests making changes to make it more unifying like another resolution previously passed by the town council “We Bleed Purple,” and added they hope for a peaceful resolution.

Council plans to bring the resolution back up in the near future.

