UVA pushes back COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees

The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Lawn (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People working at the University of Virginia now have more time to get their COVID-19 shot.

The university moved the deadline from December 8 to January 4. This new deadline aligns with one set by President Joe Biden’s administration.

UVA announced a vaccine mandate for all employees last month. It says anyone who does not comply will face disciplinary action, which could include unpaid leave or termination.

