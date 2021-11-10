Advertisement

West Virginia program lets hunters help feed people in need

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia program allows hunters to help feed families and individuals in need.

The Hunters Helping the Hungry program is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The agency says the program processes deer that are donated. More than 1 million pounds of venison has been donated since the program started almost 30 years ago.

In 2020, 500 deer, totaling more than 20,000 pounds of venison, were donated.

More information about the program is available at the agency’s website or by calling the district office in French Creek at (304) 924-6211.

