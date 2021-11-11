Animal shelter advocates to speak at Staunton’s City Council meeting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council met Thursday Nov. 11, and Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center advocates made their case in support of the shelter.

However, discussions about the shelter weren’t on the agenda. During the public comment period, advocates say they plan to talk about all the work shelter staff have put in.

“We’re really just going in and talking about all the positive things SVASC has accomplished in the last ten years,” said Augusta Dog Adoptions President Amy Hammer.

The attention is on Thursday’s meeting because the City of Waynesboro put out a request for proposals for the shelter, which means they are hoping to find someone to take over some responsibilities at the shelter. City officials say the request was meant to find a new director and staff members for the shelter.

Shelter advocates say current staff have made the place widely recognized for their high save-rate of 97%, so they don’t want to see someone come in and change that. With that, they are going to ask the localities to remain in full control of the shelter.

Hammer says if that isn’t possible, they will ask that the proposal is amended to add a required save-rate.

“The very least we ask is that they put a stipulation into the bid that whoever runs it maintains at least a 90% save rate,” said Hammer.

Most sources call any shelter that saves at least 90% of the animals coming in a “no-kill shelter,” she said. They want SVASC to stay in that classification.

Hammer says they want to highlight everything good at the shelter, so leaders know how well they’re doing.

“When everything is running well, you don’t hear much about it. They may only hear about it when people are complaining. I know that most of them haven’t even visited the shelter,” Hammer said.

The request for proposals will close Dec. 1. Hammer says they plan to attend any board or council meetings throughout the month.

To visit the shelter, they ask that you make an appointment by calling (540) 943-5142.

