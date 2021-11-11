Advertisement

Central and southwest Virginia represented on Youngkin transition committee

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has named a transition steering committee that includes several...
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has named a transition steering committee that includes several members with ties to central and western Virginia.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is calling on four former governors for advice during his transition, but also a larger steering committee that includes several members from central and southwest Virginia.

Republican governors George Allen, Jim Gilmore and Bob McDonnell will advise the Governor-elect along with Democrat Doug Wilder.

Also playing a central role is Bedford County Senator Steve Newman.

Newman will co-chair Youngkin’s Transition Steering Committee. The team Youngkin has assembled, he says, has the mix of experience the Governor-elect needs.

“Putting together a group of thought leaders both nationwide and many, many Virginians is, I think, the right way to do it, to hit the ground running, to make sure he’s ready to go on day one,” Newman told WDBJ7 Thursday afternoon.

Central and southwest Virginia are well-represented with members from our part of Virginia, including Newman, Del. Kathy Byron, Dr. Nancy Dye and Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton says Youngkin has covered his bases.

“It’s diverse in terms of geography, in terms of bipartisanship, levels of government experience, public and private experience,” Denton said. “Quite frankly, the breadth and depth of this transition team, I think is rather impressive.”

Newman said we might soon see additional committees that will work on Youngkin’s priorities. And Denton predicts it won’t be long before we start hearing about potential picks for Youngkin’s cabinet.

