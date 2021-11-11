DIGITAL EXTRA: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Playoffs 1st Round
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first round of the high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.
WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, Sports Editor of the Daily News-Record, to preview three big games to watch Friday night.
H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Playoffs 1st Round
Broadway at Turner Ashby - Region 3C Quarterfinal
Luray at Stuarts Draft - Region 2B Quarterfinal
Waynesboro at Heritage - Region 3C Quarterfinal
To see the full schedule of first round playoff games, click here.
