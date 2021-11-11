DIGITAL EXTRA: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Playoffs 1st Round

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first round of the high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, Sports Editor of the Daily News-Record, to preview three big games to watch Friday night.

H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Playoffs 1st Round

Broadway at Turner Ashby - Region 3C Quarterfinal

Luray at Stuarts Draft - Region 2B Quarterfinal

Waynesboro at Heritage - Region 3C Quarterfinal

To see the full schedule of first round playoff games, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.