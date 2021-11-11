Advertisement

Eight years later, family of missing man continues to search for answers

Photos of Christopher Douthat, who has been missing since 2013.
Photos of Christopher Douthat, who has been missing since 2013.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We were singing songs to the radio, we were smiling, we were talking and we were laughing. Just an ordinary morning.”

Besides saying she loved him, those were the last memories Mary Douthat had with her son, Christopher, before he went missing October 25, 2013.

Eight years later, the Douthats continue to ask for answers, while making sure Christopher is not forgotten.

Wednesday night, Mary and Michael (Christopher’s brother) Douthat, along with The Aware Foundation, held an event to continue to bring awareness to Christopher’s situation, at his last known location, the Food Lion on Bennington Street.

The family admitted their patience starts to wear thin with how long they have been waiting. But they said they promise they will never give up hope that justice will be served for Christopher. When asked what keeps them going, this was their response:

“Christopher and not giving up,” said Mary.

“I’m never going to give up, I’m never going to give up, absolutely not. That’s not even in my vocabulary,” said Michael.

The Douthats remain focused on finding the answers and believe there are people in the community who can help. They encourage anyone with information to come forward and help them find closure.

The Douthats hope they can continue to spotlight not only Christopher’s case, but all families wondering where their loved ones are.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s disappearance is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police Special Agent Douglas Hubert at (540) 375-9589.

