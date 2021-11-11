EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Broadway at Turner Ashby - Playoffs 1st Round
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway and Turner Ashby will meet in a rematch Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.
The Gobblers and Knights played a thrilling, double-overtime game during the regular season that resulted in a 27-21 win for Turner Ashby. The two teams are now gearing up to meet again in the Region 3C Quarterfinals of the VHSL Football Playoffs. Broadway is the No. 5 seed in the region while the Knights are seeded No. 4.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater.
