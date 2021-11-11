Advertisement

EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Broadway at Turner Ashby - Playoffs 1st Round

Broadway and Turner Ashby will meet in a rematch Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.
Broadway and Turner Ashby will meet in a rematch Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway and Turner Ashby will meet in a rematch Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.

The Gobblers and Knights played a thrilling, double-overtime game during the regular season that resulted in a 27-21 win for Turner Ashby. The two teams are now gearing up to meet again in the Region 3C Quarterfinals of the VHSL Football Playoffs. Broadway is the No. 5 seed in the region while the Knights are seeded No. 4.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43-year-old Melvin Berry Jr. of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of breaking and...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for commercial burglaries
Family and friends report that Redmon was last seen on or around October 24, 2021.
Police in search of missing Harrisonburg woman
Swain is facing a charge of stealing a motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance. He...
HPD arrests suspect for stolen car and drug possession
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for the spotted...
Public Works encourages vigilance after first spotted lantern found in Harrisonburg

Latest News

The first round of the high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.
DIGITAL EXTRA: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Playoffs 1st Round
H.S. Football: Three Games to Watch - Playoffs 1st Round
H.S. Football: Three Games to Watch - Playoffs 1st Round
Emily Racer
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Emily Racer
Nickel signs with UNC Basketball
Nickel signs with UNC Basketball