Fireball photobombs SpaceX launch Wednesday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Astrophotographers had their cameras pointed to the horizon. Skies were clear, wind was light. It was the perfect weather to hopefully catch a glimpse of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Florida Wednesday evening. The launch was sending four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Jason Rinehart was positioned at the Pine Tree Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Botetourt County. He had the perfect vantage point to see the launch.

His 1 minute long exposure captured the trail of the rocket, the fainter red line going horizontally across the image below. But what took center stage was the bright green fireball that photobombed the whole image.

So I set out tonight to capture the Space X, Falcon 9 rocket, carrying four new crew members to The International... Posted by Jason Rinehart on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Peter Forister was also watching the launch from Gordonsville, Virginia and captured the massive fireball appearing under the SpaceX Crew 3 launch.

Massive fireball meteor under the SpaceX #Crew3 launch this evening from Central Virginia. Unbelievable moment as the rocket flew over.



80" total exposure time. Falcon 9 2nd stage flyby is the long streak.

📍 Gordonsville, VA pic.twitter.com/V0tPqqGX7l — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) November 11, 2021

NASA looked into the specifics. While fireballs are nothing new, this one seemed to have perfect timing for astrophotographers to capture on camera.

Moving northwest at 33,000 miles per hour

It survived only 3.5 seconds before disintegrating 28 miles above Macclesfield, North Carolina

At its brightest, the fireball rivaled the Full Moon

Likely caused by an object roughly 45 pounds in weight and 10 inches in diameter.

The low speed implies an asteroidal origin.

Bright fireball seen over North Carolina Wednesday night (November 10) at just past 9 PM Eastern. OK, now that I have... Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The fireball was also captured on car dash-cams and doorbell cameras throughout the east coast as it was burning up.

