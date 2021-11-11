Advertisement

Humane Association | Puppies found inside dumpster

The pups are not currently available for adoption, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.(Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A foster family has been found for several puppies that the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says were found inside a tote that had been tossed in a dumpster.

The humane association says a good Samaritan rescued the animals.

The pups are not currently available for adoption.

In a post on social media, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association said the association is experiencing a big influx of puppies in need of foster homes.

“We provide the supplies and medical care for our fosters, you provide them a safe home environment,” the post continued.

This is a developing story.

