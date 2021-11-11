Advertisement

JMU Football Opponent Report: William & Mary

The No. 2 James Madison football team is preparing to visit William & Mary during week 11 of...
The No. 2 James Madison football team is preparing to visit William & Mary during week 11 of the 2021 season. (Photo: CAA/FloSports)(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 2 James Madison football team is preparing to visit William & Mary during week 11 of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - William & Mary

2021 Record: 6-3 Overall (4-2 CAA)

Head Coach: Mike London (3rd Season - 12-12 Overall)

Player to Watch: Nate Lynn (DL) - 10.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, 42 total tackles during 2021 season

Last Meeting: JMU won, 38-10, during 2021 spring season

-James Madison has won last five meetings between the two teams. JMU leads the all-time series, 26-17

-William & Mary is rushing for 202 yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry

