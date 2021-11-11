Advertisement

JMU scores 135 points in season-opening win

The James Madison men’s basketball team opened the 2021-2022 season with a blowout win...
The James Madison men’s basketball team opened the 2021-2022 season with a blowout win Wednesday night in Harrisonburg.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team opened the 2021-2022 season with a blowout win Wednesday night in Harrisonburg.

The Dukes defeated NAIA Carlow University, 135-40, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. It marks the second largest margin of victory in JMU history. Six players scored in double-figures led by Jalen Hodge, who knocked down five three-pointers and poured in 21 points. Winthrop transfer Charles Falden scored 17 points (5-9 3pt FG) in his JMU debut while Justin Amadi scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

James Madison (1-0 overall) is scheduled to host Old Dominion Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for the spotted...
Public Works encourages vigilance after first spotted lantern found in Harrisonburg
Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield Va has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a law...
Driver who hit Virginia State Police trooper, motorcyclist on I-95 identified
Luray PD recovers stolen fire truck
Luray Police Department recovers stolen fire truck, suspect in custody
Swain is facing a charge of stealing a motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance. He...
HPD arrests suspect for stolen car and drug possession
JMU launches Athletes Unite
JMU student-athletes unite in campaign against CAA bylaw

Latest News

Cole Day
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Cole Day
James Madison wins the CAA championship for the fourth year in a row.
CAA reaffirms decision to deny waiver request from JMU
Tyler Nickel is officially a Tar Heel.
Nickel officially signs with UNC
Central defeats East Rock to win Region 2B volleyball championship
Central defeats East Rock to win Region 2B volleyball championship