Liberty responds to ex-spokesman’s suit, seeks gag order

Liberty University
Liberty University(WDBJ)
By Associated Press and The News & Advance
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Liberty University is responding to a former spokesman’s lawsuit alleging he was fired in retaliation for raising concerns about the handling of sexual misconduct accusations.

News outlets reported that the evangelical Virginia school filed its responses to Scott Lamb’s suit last week, seeking more than $3 million and a gag order for Lamb.

Lamb alleges that he was terminated in October for engaging in activity protected under Title IX, the federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education, after challenging the university’s handling of the complaints.

The university denies Lamb’s claims, saying he breached his contract and fiduciary duties and has defamed the school. Liberty states that Lamb cataloged school information in an act of “workplace espionage.”

