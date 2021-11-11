Mr. Sports Travel visits Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Joe Connor from San Diego has found a way to combine his passion for sports and travel while raising awareness for a Culpeper-based charity called Operation First Response, which supports veterans.

Connor, also known as Mr. Sports Travel, has spent 25 years traveling to sporting events and since Sept. 2, he has been going to a different game every day in his American flag-covered car.

His journey has taken him across the country and Wednesday night he made a stop in Harrisonburg to watch the JMU Men’s Basketball game.

“I have a kid in a candy store mentality when I’m going to these events. It’s my passion. It’s what I am meant to do. For me, if I can raise awareness of a charity while doing what I love, going to different sporting events, then it’s a no-brainer,” Connor said.

Connor’s father, Joe Connor III, got him into sports and travel and served in the United States Air Force. He said through his travels, he wants to remind people to thank veterans and first responders for their service.

“I wanted to do something to recognize the veterans, service members, first responders, and their families, and the thing I always come back to is freedom is not free,” Connor said.

On Veterans Day, Connor will be visiting Montclair State University in New Jersey, and he said it’s important to remember veterans’ sacrifice every day.

Connor will continue traveling until Dec. 22 and said he plans to continue attending games in the Spring.

You can follow along with his travels here.

