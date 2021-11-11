Advertisement

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Cole Day

Cole Day
Cole Day(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cole Day is an exceptional senior at Pendleton County High School.

Day started playing multiple sports at a young age. He looked up to his mother, a two-sport college athlete. Day shared his gratitude for his family support while he pursued football, basketball, and baseball for the Wildcats.

“They’ve been a huge part of my life. They’ve always motivated me and pushed me to be the best person I can be,” Day said.

Day has excelled as a Wildcat as he helped lead the football team to the Class A State Championship semifinals during his junior year. In all three of his sports, Day plays for his teammates.

“My teammates are my friends. They are my brothers on and off the field,” he added.

According to his coaches, Day brings his consistent work ethic to every practice.

“His work ethic is phenomenal. He’s a weight room guy and he’s had a great career,” said head football coach Zac Smith.

Day is also a dedicated student in the classroom. He is a member of the Future Farmers of America, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the National Honor Society.

“He speaks up when he knows what’s going on, and he speaks up when he doesn’t know what’s going on... It’s nice to have a young man in class who is willing to step up and lead,” said English teacher Joe Vincell.

Day is currently exploring opportunities to continue his athletic career at the college level, where he plans to become a chiropractor. He discovered this career path on the internet.

“I saw videos on YouTube and did some research. It looked really cool so I decided to pursue it,” explained Day.

Day shared a key lesson he has learned from his time as a Wildcat.

“Never give up, no matter what,” he said.

The local community will continue to follow Day as he shines on and off the playing field in his final year at Pendleton County High School.

