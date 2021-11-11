Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Emily Racer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Emily Racer is a standout senior at Mountain View High School.

Racer picked up a golf club at age 11, but she did not always plan on playing the sport.

“I made fun of golf. Who wants to sit and watch golf? People just walk around and hit the ball with a stick,” Racer said.

However, as soon as she took her first swing, Racer knew that golf was her sport. She moved from West Virginia to Florida to train and compete on the golf course. Racer spent the next three years working with a private coach and playing local tournaments.

In her sophomore year of high school, Racer transferred to Mountain View where she made an immediate impact on the golf team.

“The first time we met, she came to watch our match. I asked her if she was any good at golf. She said she was pretty good. On the first day of practice, she shot a 39. All of the boys on the team knew they were in trouble,” said golf coach Brady Kibler.

Racer has been a star player for the Generals, capturing second place in the county tournament for two consecutive seasons. As a senior, she is exploring opportunities to attend law school while playing college golf.

“I’ve wanted to play golf on a college team since I was 11 years old,” added Racer.

Kibler is confident that Racer will achieve her goals on and off the golf course.

“She works hard. It’s been a pleasure watching her grow over the past three years,” said Kibler.

The local community will continue to follow Racer as she competes for the Generals in her final year at Mountain View High School.

