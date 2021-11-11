Advertisement

Salvation Army begins Christmas season with Red Kettle Kick Off

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg kicked off their Christmas season earlier Thursday.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Mall in Harrisonburg heard the all-familiar ring of the red Salvation Army bells Thursday, Nov. 11, officially beginning their holiday season.

The Red Kettle Kick Off will bring the kettles to storefronts and street corners across the Valley. Their fundraising goal this year is $185,000, and the money will go to helping locals in need.

Captain Harold Gitau with the Salvation Army says this effort is one of the main ways they make money.

“Red Kettle is a huge part of our budget. It helps us throughout the year to help us finance all the needs that come through our doors,” Gitau said.

He says Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are very receptive to the Salvation Army.

“We’re blessed to have a community that does so much giving. We’re looking forward to another successful season,” he said.

Gitau says the pandemic has presented the Valley with unique challenges, and he said they’re able to continue providing help.

“That’s our joy to be able to meet the needs of this community, especially after the last 18 months and the pandemic we’re seeing new people coming in to us for help, so it’s a continued need,” he said.

Gitau says the Salvation Army is able to provide rent and bill assistance, food, or other needs. You can sign up to volunteer online.

