Scottsville man wins silver in golf at Virginia Special Olympics

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jack Maxwell is again taking part in the fall golf tournament of the Virginia Special Olympics.

Despite what the Scottsville man says were the toughest weather conditions he has had to play in, Maxwell brought home the silver.

Maxwell says he always dedicates his medals to a group each year, and this year’s medal is dedicated to frontline heroes.

“This year is dedicated to 175 frontline heroes, which is exactly from U.S. 250 Bypass of Free Bridge is 175 miles to the Virginia Beach,” he said.

Maxwell is also selling shirts to support his nonprofit, Tribute to First Responders. A link to purchase one can be found here.

