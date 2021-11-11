Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at Fishburne Military School Veterans Day Ceremony

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Cadets at Fishburne Military School, the oldest military academy in the commonwealth, are honoring military members in Virginia and across the nation this Veterans Day.

“A veteran to me is someone who’s given the ultimate sacrifice so we can have the freedom we do today. Most veterans don’t feel like a hero, or that they have done enough, but you have, and for that I thank you,” said Cadet Jarvis of Fishburne Military School.

While hearing the names of Fishburne alumni who were killed in action during their military service, cadets placed small American flags in the school’s courtyard.

For young cadets, this is the first Veterans Day they have celebrated when the United State has not been at war.

During the ceremony, Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson recalled his childhood growing up in a military family, as well as his service in the U.S. Army.

Senator Tim Kaine, who serves as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke about his work with veterans and their families across the commonwealth. He reminded people that veterans’ service does not stop once they are out of the military.

“Millions of veterans in this country, they serve every day, using the unique life experiences they had growing up and working in units with people from all over the country, people of all kinds, and then modeling that kind of compassion and comradery in the communities where they go and live and continue to serve,” Kaine said.

This ceremony not only honored all veterans, but also honored the founder of Fishburne Military School, Professor James A. Fishburne, who died November 11, 1921.

