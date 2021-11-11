Advertisement

Shopping for Toy Convoy begins

By Chelsea Church
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The holidays are quickly approaching, and that means it’s almost time for Toy Convoy.

Cox Construction & Plumbing got a head start on the shopping Thursday, picking out gifts for children in the Staunton and Waynesboro areas.

The Salvation Army is serving over 800 kids in Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County.

“There’s a huge increase in need. In our Social Service office, people needing more financial assistance, more assistance with food. But this year, we’ve seen an increase in the need for Christmas,” Lt. Rachel Pruitt, with the Waynesboro Salvation Army said. “We have 23 senior citizens that we’re also supporting. So, the need is greater, but hopefully the support will be greater as well.”

Cox Construction & Plumbing was excited to help meet that need by shopping in Walmart for toys.

“It’s exciting to know they’ve gotten something that maybe they might not have received,” Angie Campbell with Cox Construction & Plumbing said.

Some popular items this year are LOL Dolls, Barbies, trucks and remote control cars.

Toy Convoy kicks off with the Staunton parade at the end of the month and will run through December 11.

