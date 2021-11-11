Staunton area VFWs show support for veterans in long-term care facilities

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton area VFW groups came together Wednesday morning to show support to Valley veterans living in long-term care facilities.

They drove through Downtown Staunton, rallying support for the veterans a day before Veterans Day. The group took the parade to nursing and retirement homes to deliver cards from the community.

“We had a community-wide card collection that’s been going on the last two weeks. We collected probably over 800 cards that were contributed by people here in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro area,” said VFW District Commander Melissa Patrick.

VFW Life Member Larry Miller said being able to contribute to this show of support was wonderful.

“The people we delivered the cards to I know they really appreciate them. You can tell just riding by the nursing home and assisted living, their faces light up. They wave like they know us,” Miller said.

Patrick said they were able to deliver the cards in a package to each facility.

“It represents really an outpouring of support from people in the community. We got these cards from a whole range of different organizations. Several schools were involved, several churches, other organizations, Mary Baldwin University, and so on. They contributed cards, and then there were just too many to count cards that were done by individuals who saw the appeal for the cards and they wanted to show their appreciation to our nation’s veterans,” Patrick.

There will be more celebrations throughout the Valley for Veterans Day, including a ceremony at Fishburne Military School at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.