Advertisement

Staunton area VFWs show support for veterans in long-term care facilities

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton area VFW groups came together Wednesday morning to show support to Valley veterans living in long-term care facilities.

They drove through Downtown Staunton, rallying support for the veterans a day before Veterans Day. The group took the parade to nursing and retirement homes to deliver cards from the community.

“We had a community-wide card collection that’s been going on the last two weeks. We collected probably over 800 cards that were contributed by people here in the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro area,” said VFW District Commander Melissa Patrick.

VFW Life Member Larry Miller said being able to contribute to this show of support was wonderful.

“The people we delivered the cards to I know they really appreciate them. You can tell just riding by the nursing home and assisted living, their faces light up. They wave like they know us,” Miller said.

Patrick said they were able to deliver the cards in a package to each facility.

“It represents really an outpouring of support from people in the community. We got these cards from a whole range of different organizations. Several schools were involved, several churches, other organizations, Mary Baldwin University, and so on. They contributed cards, and then there were just too many to count cards that were done by individuals who saw the appeal for the cards and they wanted to show their appreciation to our nation’s veterans,” Patrick.

There will be more celebrations throughout the Valley for Veterans Day, including a ceremony at Fishburne Military School at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department is asking citizens to keep an eye out for the spotted...
Public Works encourages vigilance after first spotted lantern found in Harrisonburg
Bryce S. Carter, 32, of Smithfield Va has been charged with attempted murder, assault on a law...
Driver who hit Virginia State Police trooper, motorcyclist on I-95 identified
Luray PD recovers stolen fire truck
Luray Police Department recovers stolen fire truck, suspect in custody
Swain is facing a charge of stealing a motor vehicle and possession of controlled substance. He...
HPD arrests suspect for stolen car and drug possession
JMU launches Athletes Unite
JMU student-athletes unite in campaign against CAA bylaw

Latest News

Sgt. Chris Smith and Lt. Jeremy Campbell with the Staunton Police Department, celebrating...
Staunton PD celebrates ‘No-Shave November’ raising money for charity
Doctor file
Alzheimer’s drug fails to reach patients, experts say
Waynesboro's RFP for SVASC
Waynesboro officials say animal shelter budget won’t change operations
Cole Day
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Cole Day