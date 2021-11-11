Staunton PD celebrates ‘No-Shave November’ raising money for charity

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Some of Staunton’s male police officers are sporting a little more facial hair right now.

Normally, department policy does not allow anything more than a mustache, but it is bending the rules for officers to participate in No-Shave November and December.

For just $25 donated to their favorite charity, Staunton police officers can give their razors a rest.

The officers are not even two weeks into a two-month challenge. It’s the first time for the Staunton Police Department, but not other agencies.

“It seemed to be positive for them,” Staunton Sgt. Butch Shifflett said. “Especially talking about being able to donate to the charities and then also raise morale.”

The hunters are loving it. “They like growing the facial hair during this time, it helps keep their face warm,” Shifflett stated.

All the officers seem to be having fun with it with some good-natured ribbing.

“Some of us that can’t grow hair on top of our head you know we can still grow some, but then you know some of us have a little more grey than others then the young bucks they really can’t grow much at all,” Police Chief Jim Williams said.

Some just couldn’t tolerate it. “Mine lasted about two weeks, it just got itchy and got annoying,” Shifflett said.

“This will be an experiment for me to see if I can stand it for longer than two weeks,” Williams stated.

The department has raised almost $1,000.

