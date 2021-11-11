Tanners Ridge Road closed due to tractor trailer crash

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tanners Ridge Road near Pine Grove Road in Page County will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to a tractor trailer crash.

The driver of the tractor trailer’s brakes went out, causing the crash. Chief Terry Pettit with the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department says the driver suffered minor injuries, was treated and released.

The fire department shared photos of the scene.

First responders ask that you avoid the area so the wrecker crews can safely get the vehicle off the ridge.

