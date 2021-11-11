What are snow squalls?

(WHSV) - Temperatures continue to fall and snow is just right around the corner. We all know a typical snowstorm will cause travel headaches with dangerous driving conditions but there are other events involving snow that can also have that effect. These are known as snow squalls.

Snow squalls are quick bursts of snow that contain gusty winds and create low visibility. Snow squalls sometimes can come out of nowhere and create suddenly dangerous traveling conditions. Snow squalls can be as intense as blizzards, but are much shorter in duration.

Important information on snow squalls (WHSV)

Our area is diverse when it comes to snowfall. The Shenandoah Valley averages about 20 inches of snow every year. In the Allegheny Mountains, that’s a completely different story as some spots average over 150 inches of snowfall.

Areas in WV pick up significantly more snow than the Valley (WHSV)

There are two types of snow squalls, lake-effect and frontal. Our area sees a mix of both types. The Allegheny Mountains typically get upslope snowfall in tandem with lake-effect snow in the Great Lakes. Upslope snowfall creates more intense snow squalls, like the ones seen just off the Great Lakes. This results in the significantly higher snowfall compared to the Valley.

There are also frontal snow squalls however that affect more of our region. With arctic cold fronts we typically see in the wintertime, snow squalls will develop off the mountains and strike the valleys below. With arctic cold fronts, the area experiences gusty winds out of the northwest and snow squalls form with them if it is cold enough thanks to our terrain. For the Shenandoah Valley, we will get snow squalls from time to time off of the mountains in West Virginia.

Typically with an arctic cold front passing, we will have rather cloudy and cold days with snow flurries. These are days where snow squalls can form. These kind of snow squalls don’t create much snowfall but are intense when they strike, dropping a quick inch of snow over the course of 20 minutes. Combine that with wind and visibility can rapidly fall and create hazardous driving conditions in the rather of minutes. Snow squalls in the Valley are very short lasting, typically less than 30 minutes in duration and drop minimal snowfall.

When our area can expect snow flurries and windy conditions, be prepared for a possible snow squall to form. These events are very sudden and can come out of nowhere much like a summertime thunderstorm. If you are caught driving in a snow squall, slow down and turn on your lights. These events typically pass very quickly.

