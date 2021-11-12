Central Shenandoah Health District working to vaccinate kids ages 5-11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the Pfizer vaccine approved for emergency use in children ages 5 to 11, the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has been working to get shots into arms.

Jordi Shelton with CSHD said they have seen a good turnout for ages 5 to 11 and so far this week, the health district has held 12 different clinics for that age group.

The clinics include large-scale clinics in the community, along with going into schools to offer the vaccines. Shelton said for some families, having the vaccine available during the school day is most convenient.

During the clinics, Shelton said they have also seen other age groups coming out too.

“You know, we had vaccines available for those 12 and older but this 5-11-year-old age range has been without protection for such a long time that this is just such great news from a public health standpoint. It’s also really wonderful news for our community that families and parents are really jumping on the opportunity to vaccinate their young children,” Shelton said.

CSHD is also continuing to administer booster shots for those who are eligible, and Shelton said they are still seeing a slow and steady increase in first and second doses in the community.

As of this week, 61% of adults are fully vaccinated and 52.5% of the population is fully vaccinated in the health district.

Shelton said while case numbers are decreasing, transmissibility is still substantial to high in most parts of the district, so the steady rise in vaccinations is good, especially with the holiday season approaching.

With an increase in demand for vaccines right now, the health district is requiring appointments at the clinics for those 5 to 11, and appointments are preferred for other age groups.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here or you can call 877-VAX-IN-VA for additional assistance.

